Bringing the 'bee' to CB: Council Bluffs celebrates designation as Bee City USA

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs may be known for many things, but now you can add "bee city" to that list.

City leaders were abuzz as they held a ceremonial seed toss Tuesday to celebrate that designation.

The goal is to give bees a healthy habitat so the bees will stick around and help improve the environment through means that are "rich in variety of native plants and free of insecticides."

"The steps communities take to conserve bees from creating safe habitats to community events, ultimately help all pollinators including butterflies, moths and even those non-native honey bees," said Theresa DeWitt,

Council Bluffs Public Library Youth Services Library Assistant.

Bee City USA is an initiative of the Portland, Oregon-based Xerces Society.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.