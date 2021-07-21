Broadband access could soon expand in parts of Pottawattamie County

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY (KMTV) - Broadband access could soon expand in rural parts of Pottawattamie County.

A communications company called Western Iowa Networks successfully requested the board's support for a grant application with the state during a county board of supervisors meeting.

This grant would install broadband infrastructure in unserved areas.

Applications for the grant program are open until July 28.

