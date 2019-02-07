Brothers get into bloody scuffle over ownership of cats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, A Lincoln man was arrested for second-degree assault and resisting arrest over what appears to be an argument about cat ownership.

39-year-old Kambiz Amjad was taken into custody by police who were responding to a call from his younger brother after he allegedly began destroying items in their shared apartment.

When police arrived, the caller came to the door with visible signs of a violent altercation on his face. Amjad reportedly barricaded the door but the caller was able to open it after Amjad went to a window to yell at police officers.

A bloody lamp, which was reportedly used in the altercation, was recovered from the scene.