How does the COVID-19 vaccine affect pregnancy?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Health professionals are recommending pregnant women and women looking to have a baby get the vaccination.

Pregnant women are at a higher risk from complications and serious illness due to COVID-19 so the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the complications according to health professionals.

Questions being asked are "Can the vaccine impair fertility, harm the fetus or affect breastfeeding?" Those questions and many more were answered Tuesday night as Bryan Health held a Facebook Live question and answer session that can be seen below.

“This is a really impactful thing for our families. We want all women who are pregnant or nursing to feel comfortable and safe related to the COVID vaccine because we believe it is in their best interests to have that coverage and protection," said Lisa Vail, VP of Patient Services for Bryan Medical Center.

She added that there are limited negative outcomes of getting the vaccine and they want to diminish rumors and opinions.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women and women who are looking at starting a family as well as breastfeeding women. We want them to have factual information and correct all of the misconceptions they may be reading about in social media," added Vail.

