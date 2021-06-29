Bryan nurses help host impromptu wedding for Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Like many girls, Elizabeth Gajardo-Stitt dreamed of being walked down the aisle by her father on her wedding day.

The Lincoln woman’s dream was set to become reality, with a wedding to her fiancé, Drew, planned for July 3.

Then, fate took a cruel turn.

Her father, Dr. Joel Gajardo, suffered a stroke on Father’s Day.

Dr. Gajardo was taken to the Bryan East ICU, where doctors told his family he’d likely suffer if they kept him alive.

He passed Thursday morning, but not before he — and his nurses at Bryan — helped fulfill his daughter’s dream.

On Monday, in just four hours, they — along with Elizabeth’s friends and family — put on an impromptu wedding outside the hospital, complete with flowers, cake, tuxes and a wedding dress.

Still in his hospital bed, Dr. Gajardo escorted his daughter down the aisle where she and Drew became husband and wife.

A celebration of life for Dr. Gajardo will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29th, at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church at 5750 S. 40th St. All are welcomed to attend.

