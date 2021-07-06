Bud Crawford and others to celebrate mural along North Omaha Trail Project

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Sunday at Terrence “Bud” Crawford’s home gym, B&B Sports Academy, a new mural will be unveiled as part of the North Omaha Trail Project.

B&B Sports Academy said, “The B&B mural is the first of many for the North Omaha Trail Project which will celebrate the people, places, and events of North Omaha. The North Omaha Trail will tie into the Paxton Boulevard Trail and connect several North Omaha neighborhood anchors including the North Omaha transit station at 30th & Ames, the Kennedy Square redevelopment, the 24th & Lake Historic District, and eventually North Downtown. This project is supported by the Omaha Neighborhood Grants Program, a program of the Omaha Community Foundation.”

The mural is by Reggie LeFlore, a North Omaha native, and “will celebrate Crawford, his coaching team, and some of Omaha’s rising boxing stars.”

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: North Omaha Trail Project Mural Party

WHERE: B&B Sports Academy, 3034 Sprague Street

WHEN: Sunday, July 11th, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHO: Terence “Bud” Crawford, members of B&B Sports Academy, members of Spark, and the Omaha philanthropic community

MORE: Food trucks and DJ set by Errik Ejike

