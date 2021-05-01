Buffett hopeful that Berkshire Hathaway meeting returns to Omaha in 2022

LOS ANGELES (KMTV) — Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said during Saturday's annual shareholders meeting that he hopes the event returns to his native Omaha in 2022.

Buffett said he thinks the odds of the event returning to Omaha next year are "very, very good" and that he's hoping to see a record number of Berkshire shareholders next year.

"We really look forward to meeting you in Omaha," the 90-year-old Buffett said.

This year's Berkshire Hathaway meeting was held virtually from Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic. It marked the first time the meeting was not held in Omaha.

Next year's meeting is scheduled to be held on April 30.

The annual shareholders meeting typically draws tens of thousands of people.

