Buffett Middle School briefly on lockdown after student brings airsoft gun; everyone is safe

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Public Schools, Buffett Middle was in lockdown for approximately 10 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. All students and staff are safe.

The following letter was shared with families:

Dear Buffett Middle Staff and Families,

We wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred today. At approximately 1:45 p.m., Buffett Middle was placed into lockdown due to reports of a student with a weapon on campus. Our SRO immediately located the student and found an airsoft gun.

The lockdown lasted for approximately 10 minutes. During a lockdown, all classroom doors are locked, lights are turned off and students are out of sight of any corridor windows.

We take these matters very seriously. We continue to work with our SRO, District Safety and our law enforcement partners to investigate the incident. We are also working with the family of the student involved and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

All students and staff are safe. We are sharing this message to ensure open communication with our families. We are grateful to the students who reported their concerns to administration. The safety of students and staff is our top priority. All schools in our district regularly practice safety drills, including lockdown procedures.

If you have any questions, please call our office at 531-299-2320. We appreciate your continued support of Buffett Middle and Omaha Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Anthony Clark-Kaczmarek

Principal

