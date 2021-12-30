Watch
Buffett rejects Bernie Sanders' call to intervene in strike

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo, Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Buffett to intervene in a contract dispute involving one of Berkshire’s subsidiaries and several hundred striking workers, but Buffett is refusing to get involved because of the hands-off way he manages Berkshire’s companies.
Warren Buffett
Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 30, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. — Several hundred striking workers at a manufacturing facility owned by Berkshire Hathaway have attracted some high-profile support from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, but CEO Warren Buffett has declined to get involved in the contract dispute because of the hands-off way he manages Berkshire's 90-odd companies.

Sanders, who has been a longtime supporter of labor unions, sent Buffett a letter this week urging the billionaire to intervene in the dispute between Berkshire’s Precision Castparts unit and the United Steelworkers Local 40 union in West Virginia to make sure workers get a fair contract.

Sanders said that at a time when Berkshire is sitting on $150 billion in cash, workers at its companies shouldn't have to make major concessions.

