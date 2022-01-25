Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffett's Berkshire plans in-person shareholders meeting

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - Shareholders in overflow rooms watch on a big screen as Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, left, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger preside over the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, May 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 17:58:53-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company plans to hold its annual shareholders meeting that used to routinely attract more than 40,000 people in person this spring for the first time since the pandemic began.

The meeting will be held at a downtown Omaha arena on April 30. For the past two years, the meeting was held online only.

In years past, throngs of people would fill the arena every year to listen to Buffett and other Berkshire officials spend hours answering any and all questions.

Many of Berkshire’s more than 90 companies also set up booths to sell some of the products in a crowded exhibit hall adjoining the arena.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018