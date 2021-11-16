Watch
Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks

File: Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 12:53:25-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett’s company made two new investments during the third quarter while trimming its holdings in several drugmakers and financial firms.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed new stakes Monday in Royalty Pharma, which invests in drug development, and specialty flooring retailer Floor & Decor. Besides those two new investments and a move to increase its stake in Chevron, all of Berkshire’s other moves in the quarter were to trim several of its holdings.

Berkshire sold off its investments in Merck and its spinoff Organnon & Co., and reduced its stakes in drugmakers Abbvie and Bristol-Myers Squibb. It also scaled back holdings in Visa, Mastercard and US Bancorp stock.

