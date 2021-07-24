Building a new vision for Treynor, Iowa

TREYNOR, Iowa. (KMTV) — Treynor, Iowa is growing. There's a partnership between a civic group and the city to keep building and construct a new road to accommodate the growth.

There are plans for the development of a ball field, soccer fields and several renovations in the City of Treynor.

The origins started approximately ten years ago when an organization called Vision Treynor Group, which facilitates projects for the city, was looking to add more amenities. Sports turned out to be the best option.

"Behind me, you'll see the establishing of Vision Treynor Group is wanting to have for baseball and soccer fields and currently you're going to be seeing some of the infield being worked on," City Administrator Michael Holton said.

Holton laid out the groundwork.

"Over here you can see the establishing of soccer fields, there are currently two soccer fields being taken care of and being watered and looked to be ready for the fall, so exciting time," Holton said.

Holton is hoping to create a new road that provides better access to the sports fields and a new subdivision.

"The road itself we're looking at 21 to 22 to 2023, depending on when the funds are available," Holton said. "The road itself is a million-dollar project, we know there is a lot of work to be done and a lot of partners to be sought out."

Douglas Wehring is on the Board of Directors for Vision Treynor Group. Wehring says putting resources into youth sports will solidify the city's development.

"Trying to build a community gathering place to build that sense of community. I think it's really important for communities to have active youth sports, it gives the kids something to do," Wehring said.

Holton firmly stands by Treynor and its future.

"Coming out of the 2020 COVID environment people are looking for places just like the city of Treynor," Holton said.

That's why he and Wehring are dreaming up these grand projects to have families believe the same.

"To be able to establish a nice home and a place for the youth and a place for them to grow up and be safe, happy and healthy," Holton said.

The City of Treynor and Vision Treynor Group are working to get the Pottawattamie County Board to fund the road.

