Building Omaha's urban core: Creighton University breaks ground on softball and baseball fields

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton University leaders and others broke ground, Wednesday on the over 200 thousand square foot softball competition field and baseball practice field.

The softball field will have enhanced facilities like a dugout, dedicated bullpen, and a video board.

The baseball field will serve not only as a practice field, but as a training ground for Omaha youth sports and teams heading to the College World Series.

"The two other important realities are keep helping building Omaha's urban core and celebrating the relationship with the College World Series which is 75 years strong," said Creighton University President Rev. Daniel Hendrickson.

The total cost is estimated to be around $30 million.

The estimated completion of the softball field is this fall and the baseball field will be ready in June 2026.

