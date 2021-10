OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A burn ban is in effect in Douglas County until further notice.

The ban primarily applies to permit-required open burns such as brush piles and leaves.

Click here to view the Omaha Fire Department's Burn Policy:

English: https://bit.ly/2GrgSz6

Spanish: https://bit.ly/34PMYxV

