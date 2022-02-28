Burn ban in effect for Douglas County Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Douglas County Fire Chief Joel Sacks of Ponca Hills issued a county-wide burn ban on behalf of all Douglas County fire chiefs.

"The continuous dry conditions have created a high-fire danger for the entire area," Sacks said in a brief email.

The Omaha Fire Department further clarified that all burn permits are suspended, but that cigarettes and cooking with a grill is permitted. However, open-pit fires, campfires and the burning of yard waste is not permitted.

The OFD asks that the public practice safety and caution.

OFD Burn Policy:

