Burn ban in effect for Douglas County Monday

Michael Wyke/AP
FILE: Houston Texans' fans cookout before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Houston.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 13:49:54-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Douglas County Fire Chief Joel Sacks of Ponca Hills issued a county-wide burn ban on behalf of all Douglas County fire chiefs.

"The continuous dry conditions have created a high-fire danger for the entire area," Sacks said in a brief email.

The Omaha Fire Department further clarified that all burn permits are suspended, but that cigarettes and cooking with a grill is permitted. However, open-pit fires, campfires and the burning of yard waste is not permitted.

The OFD asks that the public practice safety and caution.

