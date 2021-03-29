Menu

Burn ban in effect for Douglas County until further notice

A burn ban is in effect for Douglas County due to unseasonably warm temperatures and the potential for gusty winds.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 11:50:58-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A burn ban is in effect starting Monday morning until further notice according to the Douglas County Fire Chiefs.

Strong winds between 35-50 mph and low humidity will cause significant fire danger through Monday night.

There were dangerous brush fires in the metro area earlier this month and volunteer firefighter, Dennis Bender died after responding to one of the fires.

Any outdoor fire will spread rapidly out of control, so avoid outdoor burning or anything that could cause a spark or fire.

