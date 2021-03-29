Burn ban in effect for Douglas County until further notice

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A burn ban is in effect starting Monday morning until further notice according to the Douglas County Fire Chiefs.

Strong winds between 35-50 mph and low humidity will cause significant fire danger through Monday night.

There were dangerous brush fires in the metro area earlier this month and volunteer firefighter, Dennis Bender died after responding to one of the fires.

Any outdoor fire will spread rapidly out of control, so avoid outdoor burning or anything that could cause a spark or fire.

HIGH FIRE DANGER: The combination of low humidity and winds up to 50 mph will spread any outdoor fire rapidly out of control through early tonight. No burning or anything that could even start a spark outdoors... and dispose of your cigarettes properly. #Omaha @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/pZFsHTnofm — Mark Stitz (@MarkStitz) March 29, 2021

