Burn ban in effect in Douglas County starting Thursday morning
Posted at 7:57 AM, Sep 28, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County will have a burn ban in effect starting Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 a.m, according to county fire chiefs.
The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.
