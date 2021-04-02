Burn ban in effect in Douglas County until further notice
A burn ban is in effect for Douglas County due to unseasonably warm temperatures and the potential for gusty winds.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Fire Chiefs, a county-wide burn ban is back in effect Friday.
The burn ban will last until further notice.
