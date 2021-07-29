Burt County deputy dies during battle with COVID-19

TEKEMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Burt County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy died during his battle with COVID-19.

Advanced life support measures were taken to stabilize Deputy Justin Smith but he ultimately passed away surrounded by family and friends.

In honor of Smith, it is requested that all flags in the county fly at half-staff until further notice.

Flowers and memorials can be dropped off at the Burt County Sheriff’s Office or the Decatur City Office.

You can read more about Smith’s passing in the following release from the office:

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Deputy Justin Smith, who passed away on July 28th, 2021. Advanced Life Support measure had been taken to stabilize and assist Deputy Smith during his battle with the COVID-19 virus. Deputy Smith passed away surrounded by his family and friends.



Deputy Smith has been a valued member of the Burt County Sheriff's Office serving the citizens of Burt County since December of 2008. He also served as the Police Chief of Decatur, Nebraska. Deputy Smith worked a variety of assignments and was a well-known member of the Burt County Sheriff's Office and Decatur Police Department.



Justin was a devoted husband and father. He loved Burt County and serving his community. He will be missed greatly by his entire Burt County Sheriff's Office family and the City of Decatur. I would like to thank Justin for his service to both the Burt County Sheriff's Office, Decatur Police Department, and his service while in the U.S. Army Reserve.



During this difficult time our thoughts and prayers go out to Justin's family, his Burt County Sheriff's Office family, and the Decatur Police Department. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.



As a mark of respect, Burt County Board of Supervisors Chairman, David Scheid, has requested that all flags in Burt County be lowered to half-staff until further notice. Details regarding funeral arrangements are pending. Flowers and memorials may be dropped off at the Burt County Sheriff's Office or the Decatur City Office.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.