Bus tour in North Omaha lays out a plan and future

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Learning about the history of North Omaha while welcoming its future. That's what happened during a bus tour. Stakeholders got the chance to tour North 24th Street.

Preston Love Jr. played tour guide to a group of movers & shakers helping shape the future of North Omaha.

Metro Transit CEO Lauren Cencick says they have just identified 24th Street as their next priority corridor for big transit investment.

"Residents have remained here but are very hopeful that type of economic development does resurface," Omaha City Councilmember Juanita Johnson said.

Cencik lays out the future of transportation.

"We're gonna be looking at the enhanced bus, ways to improve infrastructure along the corridor, and also be considering something similar to ORBT on Dodge Street, looking at ways we can do 24th Street all the way from North to South Omaha and really form that connection in the community," Cencick said.

Johnson says the District has a rich history, it's one of the areas first developed in Omaha.

"After the 1969 riots, lots of small businesses to be exact left the area and that opportunity for those small businesses have not resurfaced, when we look at transportation in the underserved community, 24th Street, is lacking in the area at this time," Johnson said.

Riding on the "wheels of a dream" that embraces the past and welcomes a bright future are the hopes Johnson holds onto.

"This is the place for our youth, our youth of tomorrow to begin seeing those kinds of opportunities so that we can reduce crime, in Omaha as a whole," Johnson said.

The tour was hosted by Spark CDI, North Omaha Tours, and Metro Next.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.