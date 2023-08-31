Businesses and Husker fans prepare for football season: 'It's absolutely religion'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At places like Let It Fly Sports Bar downtown, the excitement of a new Husker football season grows with each passing minute.

The new bar is ready for its first season. They expect over 500 people to pack in Thursday night.

“It's absolutely religion,” said Al Lopez, the CEO managing partner of Let It Fly Sports Bar. “We're all going to come to church and root for the best football team in the country.”

Before fans head to bars, they've got to gear up. Many found new red to wear at Husker Hounds.

Nebraska’s new Head Coach Matt Rhule was the biggest thing on people's minds.

“I love Coach Rhule, he's doing the right things, he's engaging the team,” said Pete Arterburn, a Nebraska fan. “It should be exciting but we'll see.”

“I like how he embraced Nebraska football and Nebraska ways,” said Brad Dalton, another Nebraska fan.

Rhule seemed to be making a good impression so far, but Arterburn said there's still caution.

“Hopefully they're gonna do alright, but we've been hoping for 20 years,” he said.

Let It Fly is holding a watch party Thursday night ahead of the game, kickoff is at 7 p.m.

