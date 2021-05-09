Businesses welcome back Mother's Day crowds

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some people may have stayed in for Mother's Day, but many were feeling confident enough to go out for the special day.

In the Old Market, restaurants were busy throughout the day, serving families who were taking mom out for a nice meal. Chip Allen, president of the Old Market Association and event coordinator at Upstream Brewing Company, said he feels with COVID numbers down and vaccine numbers up, more people would be going out.

“We’re full on reservations, we’re going to have a hopping house here in about an hour, and things have been going really strong," Allen said. "People are ready, ready to celebrate Mother’s Day.”

Last year on Mother’s Day, many restaurants were closed or at limited capacity because of the pandemic. This year, they are able to open without any of those limits but were turning away reservations for another reason.

“Some are keeping their COVID restrictions in place in regards to the number of tables and spacing," Allen said. "One, to not only make the guests feel more comfortable, but just because they don’t have the service staff to be able to go to full capacity yet.”

Another industry that remained busy last year and saw a spike in sales this year was the nursery and flower business.

Indian Creek Nursery Manager Amy Mefford said, over the past few weeks, they’ve been busy with people searching for the perfect plant for mom — and on Sunday, she wasn't expecting the flow of people to slow down.

“Throughout the day, it's traditional for a lot of people to bring their mothers here and they shop together which is a lot of fun," Mefford said.

However they spent Mother’s Day, many people were happy to be getting back to a more normal way of celebrating.

