Busy shopping days are near and local small businesses are gearing up: 'People are happy and excited to shop'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Maybe it's a new toy, a comfy sweater or even a purse.

"We have sweaters and jackets and shackets and hats," said Sarah Spooner, owner of Four Sisters Boutique. "A lot of the gift items sell quick."

"T-shirts and hats and everything for the holidays," said Elin Siedlik, a 'shop girl' at Four Sisters Boutique.

For months, like many small businesses, Sarah and her team at Four Sisters Boutique in Rockbrook have been preparing.

"We stay until like midnight, almost every single night, and we are revamping the racks, so these are obviously all racks that we have and we fill it with all different inventory," Spooner said.

Sarah said she has ordered triple the amount of inventory. Four Sister Boutique has a huge sale on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

"Seeing customers around town wearing Four Sisters is always my favorite, as the owner, I love seeing faces that I haven't all year, it's the holiday season people are happy and excited to shop," Spooner said.

What sets these smaller companies apart from the bigger companies is the tight-knit group that makes it all happen and the customers that walk through the door.

"Hands down the people, the other thing that I think is lucky for us is that most of the elves that we have at the store have been with us since the day we opened," said Sharon Gish, retail store manager, Fat Brain Toys.

Fat Brain Toys' biggest sale is on Saturday. $10 off $50, a way to give back to their customers.

"If they didn't keep coming, we wouldn't get to do that, so it's not lost on me that they could go online and get it to their doorstep, but we are happy they still come in," Gish said.

Something the owner of Material Girl, Erica Moller, sees as well and chooses not to try and compete with.

"I just stay open my normal hours, and I provide more of like the chill, calm, you know, more relaxed shopping environment," Moller said.

Material Girls' sale starts Wednesday night and runs through Monday, both in-person and online, with free same-day shipping on all purchases.

And following a few difficult years for small businesses, companies like these hope the community remembers to also shop small this season.

"I think it's really important to remember that those of us that are still around have, you know, fought hard to stay in business," Moller said.

"When you look at retail stores around the city, we are crazy lucky that we still get to be here and do what we do," Gish said.

