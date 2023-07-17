Caden's Corner: New skate ramp unveiled in North Omaha Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - — Take a drive down Florence Boulevard and Pratt Street in North Omaha and you'll find a brand-new skateboard ramp, named Caden's Corner. The area was named after Caden Foster, who had a deep love for skateboarding. Foster passed away last July in a rollover vehicle crash.

"It just seemed appropriate to be able to name a space after someone who passed that had a deep passion for the purpose of this space," Jewel Rodgers, one of the project leaders said.

Planning for the area began last November. Blake Harris with SkateFest Omaha, an organization dedicated to advancing inner-city skateboarding, said he wanted a skate park that would be diverse and accessible to everyone.

"We really wanted to make an accessible amenity to those just getting into skateboarding because we know skateboarding isn't prominent in North Omaha. Really making it an entry point into skateboarding was important for us," Harris said.

Caden's Corner does just that. It is a mini ramp that allows anyone of any skill level to use the ramp. Jewel Rodgers said this skate park was desired by the community.

"As time went on, I started realizing people wanted skate ramps. That was the whole point. If we wanted to create community amenities. We need to create something for people that they want," she said.

Before Caden's Corner opened up, it stood as a vacant lot. Community members said they are glad it transformed into something new. Anthony Spepka, a frequent presence at skate ramps and parks is excited the ramp is free and open to the public, something he often doesn't see.

"The biggest thing is the community that's already forming here," Spepka said. "Seeing everyone encourage each other; cheer them on, whether they get close or nail it perfectly. Or even if they get close or nail it on their first try, it's just that community support. That would be the one word to describe this. Community," he said.

People can come to the ramp from dawn to dusk every day.

