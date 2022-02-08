'Caffeinated for a cause': Irish band Blaggards raises money for Siena Francis House

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Irish rock band known as the "Blaggards" has temporarily adopted Omaha as a target to perform and give back. The band was at Roast Coffeehouse in Aksarben Village on Monday for a lunchtime performance, with a portion of the food and brews sales from today's event to benefit the Siena Francis House.

Though the lead singer is Irish, the band is Houston-based, and hops from city to city to help out, from food pantries to clothing drives, to the coffee sales in Omaha that directly support those experiencing homelessness.

"They're a touring band. They've come to Omaha a bunch. They love Omaha. They've made relationships and friendships with people in Omaha. Some of which volunteer at Siena House wanted to give back to Omaha and give back to the people who treated them so well," said Chris Kanauf, Chief Development Officer, Siena Francis House.

The Blaggards also put on a show at the Dubliner on Sunday to raise money for the Siena Francis House. Sienna Nania of Nania Arts LLC has been working with the band for nine months and said the Blaggards raised approximately $1,000 last night alone.

"They've been outstanding for their help to the homeless community," said Nania. "Caffeinated for a cause — all the cities they play in, they like to help."

Over the nine-month duration, the band has raised $4,300 out of their $5,000 goal through concerts and sales of Blaggards Brew Coffee, which is made right here in Omaha at the Hill of Beans.

The Blaggards Brew Coffee is available for purchase online here.

