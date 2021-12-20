Cali Commons hosts winter art show

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — To promote emerging artists and their work, Cali Commons is hosting a winter art show.

The show features 8 artists with some Christmas-themed art.

The winter show is the last of the season and celebrates artists being who they are in their work.

Cali Commons director George Garrett hopes this gives an outlet to creatives.

"There are a lot of people who are creative and a lot of times, they have no idea where to start, where to go, who to talk to, just how to get going. What we try to do here is contact local artists who are looking to move forward to the next level," Garrett said.

