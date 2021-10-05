California man allegedly stopped with 350 pounds of pot on I-80

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a California man was allegedly stopped on Interstate 80 with seven gym bags loaded with 50 pounds of marijuana in each.

The SCSO said, “A Seward County Deputy initiated a traffic stop at approximately 9:56 am, on I80 eastbound near mile marker 382 on a white, 2021 Chrysler Voyager. Throughout the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious that the driver, sole occupant of the vehicle was involved in criminal activity for numerous reasons. This provided enough cause for the deputy to ask to search the vehicle. With the consent of the driver, the deputy began to search the vehicle. “

The suspect, 19-year-old Eric A. Espinoza of Kelseyville, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp.

The SCSO estimates the contents of the bags have a street value of $350,000.

