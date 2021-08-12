Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

California man arrested on drug charges in Douglas County

items.[0].image.alt
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
new background no text box up top.jpg
Posted at 9:51 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 22:51:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an out-of-state man on drug charges on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said one of its K-9 deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of I-80 and 72nd Street on Wednesday.

"During a voluntary search of the vehicle, the deputy noticed what he believed to be a duffle bag that had the appearance it was packed full of packages of marijuana," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. "A DCSO K-9 was deployed around the vehicle where he indicated the odor of narcotics emanating from within the trunk of the vehicle."

Deputies said a subsequent search found "20,400 grams of marijuana with packaging (45.4 lbs) along with 2,380 grams of hashish with packaging (5.25 lbs)."

The driver, 31-year-old Garret Boyle of Murrieta, California was charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana over a pound, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance (hashish), and drug tax stamp violations.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018