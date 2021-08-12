California man arrested on drug charges in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an out-of-state man on drug charges on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said one of its K-9 deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of I-80 and 72nd Street on Wednesday.

"During a voluntary search of the vehicle, the deputy noticed what he believed to be a duffle bag that had the appearance it was packed full of packages of marijuana," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. "A DCSO K-9 was deployed around the vehicle where he indicated the odor of narcotics emanating from within the trunk of the vehicle."

Deputies said a subsequent search found "20,400 grams of marijuana with packaging (45.4 lbs) along with 2,380 grams of hashish with packaging (5.25 lbs)."

The driver, 31-year-old Garret Boyle of Murrieta, California was charged with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana over a pound, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance (hashish), and drug tax stamp violations.

