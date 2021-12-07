Calling all amateur elves: Toy N Joy Shop needs volunteers, donations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Santa's shop and shelves are looking a little bit bare right now and he needs your help through Open Door Mission: Project Santa.

More specifically, help is needed to staff and stock the shelves of the Toy N Joy Shop with volunteers and gifts.

Open Door Mission said that both are urgently needed in order to operate the annual holiday shop that benefits families with low-income. Volunteers will act as personal shoppers for the children or as shelf-stockers in the Toy N Joy Shop.

"We also still need hundreds of toys to meet the Project Santa list we have," said Candace Gregory, CEO and President of Open Door Mission, in a press release. "Thank you to everyone who has donated toys so far."

Open Door Mission listed some general item toys such as board games, sports balls, puzzles, and baby dolls; but it is also seeking familiar brands such as Barbies, Play-Doh, Fisher-Price or Playskool toddler toys and Matchbox and Hot Wheels sets. If a donor does not wish to pick out specific items, they are also encouraged to donate small gift cards to Walmart or Target in the amount of $10 per card.

There are two gift drop-off locations available, one in Omaha and one in Elkhorn, but gifts must be deposited within specific hours. Drop-off times are Tuesdays through Thursdays between 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., or on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. These locations are the Timberlake Outreach Center at 2107 E. Locust St. in Omaha and also at the Elkhorn Outreach Center at 1620 N. 203rd St. in Elkhorn.

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 23 so that there is time to coordinate gifts with the children in time for Christmas.

Those wishing to receive from the Toy N Joy shop must register at either of the drop-off locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Open Door Mission requires that adults provide proof of each child via a birth certificate or another document that verifies their age and social security number. Adults must also bring their own photo identification and a copy of a piece of current mail for proof of current address.

