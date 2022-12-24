Calls for furnace repair in Omaha spike during bitter cold temperatures

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — While most folks have been staying inside during this bitter cold there are some heading out into the elements to make sure the rest of us stay warm and cozy.

“Your furnace never breaks down when you want it to. It never breaks down when it's 50, 60 degrees outside. It's always during these sub-zero temperatures,” said Jake Wasikowski with SOS Heating and Cooling.

While the temperatures have plummeted, business has started heating up for SOS and other HVAC companies across the metro and technicians have been putting in 12-hour days to keep up with the high demand for furnace repairs.

“We estimate that we have had four times the normal number of calls we get in a single day. We have done more than double the normal service calls we do each day over the past three days,” said Wasikowski.

Nobody wants to have to call in a professional to repair a furnace, especially when temps are struggling to get above zero.

Thankfully there are some easy steps you can take to keep your furnace running.

“They can change their filter, making sure you have proper airflow through a system is a big reason to keep it from breaking down. Also, clean your flame sensor. You can use a dollar bill or some fine material to make sure that is clean and your furnace is not shutting off in the worst times possible,” said Wasikowski.

Demands for furnace repairs are especially high right now and SOS is already booked through the middle of next week.

That's a frustrating situation if you are in need of repairs, but it's important to remember those techs are getting to you as fast as they can.

“Just be patient with the service techs that are out there no matter what company. Understand they are putting in long hours and long days to make sure people are warm during this really cold week,” said Wasikowski.

