Cameras coming to ballot drop boxes in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Security cameras will soon be coming to ballot drop boxes in Sarpy County.

To date, Sarpy County Administrator Bonnie Moore told KMTV there hasn't been any ballot drop box incidents in Sarpy County. So we asked why the cameras are being installed now. She said it's not because of any incidents, but rather it's to take a preventive measure to uphold election security.

Moore also said she does not predict anything happening in the future. So how much will the cameras cost? In total, the cameras will cost just over $50,000 and all seven will be installed in Bellevue, La Vista, Papillion, Gretna, and Springfield. To see a complete list of drop-box locations, click here.

The county will have the cameras installed by April 1st.

