Cameron the Capitol Cat purrfectly fine after apparent cat-napping

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A beloved cat often seen roaming around the Nebraska State Capitol was taken Tuesday around 8 p.m. by two individuals.

But to the relief of many Cameron was turned into Lincoln's Capital Humane Society on Wednesday afternoon. His guardian said the two people who took him last night thought he was a stray and wanted to see if he had a microchip.

7-year-old Cameron is seen daily walking and lounging around the grounds of the State Capitol.

"Right away in the morning, at 8 o'clock when you are entering into the building, he is there. It is like he wears a watch because he knows to come at that time because it is when most people will be entering and he greets people," said Senator Anna Wishart of Lincoln.

Wishart was worried after she learned on Cameron's Facebook account that he had gone missing.

"You sometimes even see him coming down from where he lives like down the sidewalk, hurrying, so that he is there at 5 o'clock," Wishart said.

"It's always very worrying to a lot of us who are fans of him when he goes missing for any period of time because he is so dutiful about being there every day to see people," Wishart said.

Cameron's guardian, Diana McGinnis, said he comes home one or two times a day to eat. "Then he is back outside, probably over to the Capitol again," she said.

"I just walk around on my lunches and see him out there so I have to give him some pets when I see him," said Annalisa Stevens, who works in the area.

Cameron loves to hang out on the south side steps of the Capitol. Hopefully, now that he has been found, his fans and friends here at the Capitol will get to see him again soon.

