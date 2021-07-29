Canada wildfires prompt air quality concern report from Douglas County Health Department

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), wildfires in Canada are expected to impact air quality in the metro through Friday afternoon.

The department said, “Smoke that is filtering in from wildfires in Canada and are expected to push the AQI into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. That condition will be shown as orange on maps featured at the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) Air Quality Monitoring home page .”

The DCHD said while the general public may not see a difference, air from the fires “can create serious health issues for persons with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children.”

“This situation is unusual but not unheard of,” said Russ Hadan, Supervisor of Air Quality for DCHD. “The people who are affected by these conditions need to be aware of the changing conditions for their safety.”

To minimize your risk, people should minimize outdoor activities at this time.

A heat advisory also remains in effect for much of the eastern part of the state.

With that in mind, the department said people should:

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day

Stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen

Seek shade

Wear light-colored and light-weight clothing

Refrain from leaving children or pets in closed vehicles

Check on elderly friends and neighbors

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.