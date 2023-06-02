Cancer specialists hand out free breakfast to survivors, caregivers and loved ones

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The first Sunday in June is National Cancer Survivors' Day

A survivor is defined as anyone living with a history of cancer from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of their life. On Friday, local survivors were celebrated with a free breakfast. Caregivers, family, and others could also pick up a sandwich and goodie bag.

The folks from Nebraska Cancer Specialists were on the giving end.

“The field has just — in the fifteen years I've been with the practice — it's just expanded exponentially. It's just really amazing. We have oral therapies. We have IV therapies. We have immunotherapy,” said Nurse Practioner Margaret Rebensdorf.

National Cancer Survivors' Day is meant to raise awareness about the challenges cancer survivors face.

