Candlelight vigil walk held to remember fallen Nebraska law enforcement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's National Police Memorial Week and on Saturday a candlelight vigil walk was held to pay tribute to the careers of law enforcement officers.

The event began at the Omaha Police Headquarters, where the Omaha Police Pipes and Drum Corps led the candlelight vigil on a walk through the Old Market before returning back to the headquarters.

During the walk, a narrative describing the career of different police officers was read aloud.

When the vigil returned to the headquarters, a short prayer service was conducted and the names of Nebraska officers killed in the line of duty were read aloud.

"Remembering the sacrifice of those who have come before us and those who have paved the way for the rest of us to live peaceful just lives in the United States,” said Omaha Police Sgt. Adam Jaworski.

The event coincides with the National Candlelight Vigil Walk being held in Washington D.C.

