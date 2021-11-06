Canoyer Garden Center collecting winter gear for metro children in need

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — If you have an old coat that you would like to donate, here's an option.

Canoyer Garden Center is collecting coats, hats and gloves for children in local community schools. The goal is to fill their coat rack by the end of Nov. 7.

They want to make sure no one has to endure a brutal Nebraska winter without the necessary gear.

"I think it's a moment to really assess what you have, and really be grateful what you've been given and all of the opportunities that you have. Unfortunately, there are those in our community that are less fortunate, and there are children without coats and they need them. You wouldn't want to be cold, so why would they?" Anna Johansen with Canoyer Garden Center said.

The facility is collecting items until the end of November.

