Capitol District hopes to safely cash in on St. Patrick’s Day events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Upcoming spring break, St. Patrick's Day and March Madness events are expected to draw large crowds — and with these events comes the threat of another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Although community spread and the number of COVID-19 cases have dropped in Omaha, doctors say it’s still too soon to lay down our guard.

Last year, the Capitol District canceled pub crawls and March Madness parties.

This year, we know far more about COVID-19 and vaccines are rolling out.

Doctors are asking that those going out know their risk and make sure to socially distance and wear masks.

