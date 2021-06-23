Capitol District preparing to host CWS fans for Friday “Welcome Back” event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The College World Series is in full swing and the Capitol District is ready. This Friday, the district will be hosting an event full of music, food and more.

Find out more in the release below or by clicking here :

An evening of celebration at The Capitol District will serve as an official “Welcome Back” to College World Series fans, who have already been rediscovering Omaha’s growing entertainment district through the first few days of the CWS. The event on Thursday, June 24, from 5-10pm, will feature live music by well-known Omaha artist Jocelyn & Friends, a photobooth, baseball virtual reality experiences, and lawn games in the plaza. All CWS games throughout the series are being shown live on the giant outdoor LED screen.



After a year without the College World Series, The Capitol District has been thrilled to welcome baseball fans back to Omaha and to introduce them to several new restaurants, shops, and amenities recently unveiled in The Capitol District. Omaha’s growing entertainment district now boasts restaurants serving food from breakfast to late-night, the closest convenience store to TD Ameritrade Park, and a plaza that is the ideal location for meeting up before or after the game.



The Capitol District’s open-air plaza is surrounded by more than a dozen places to grab a bite to eat or a cold drink. Fans can take their goodies out to the plaza, where kids of any age are welcome to cool off in the fountains, grab a table and relax in the shade, and catch the games broadcast on the giant outdoor LED screen, complete with surround sound.



The most recent additions to The Capitol District include:



Lula B’s, a breakfast, brunch, and bar-restaurant

Cupcake Omaha, serving cupcakes, cannolis, gelato, and flavored popcorn

An upscale walk-up Kum & Go convenience store with freshly prepared foods, health aids and essentials, phone accessories, and craft beers and wine

Akarui, an eatery serving Japanese-style ramen, poke, and boba tea

Omaha Virtual Reality, a virtual reality arcade

Those businesses join the other Capitol District mainstays CWS fans may recognize from their last trip to the area. Restaurants in The Capitol District serve everything from pizza, tacos, and burgers to fine dining and elegant wines. Entertainment venues in the district vary from karaoke, dance, and sports bars to posh jazz club The Jewell. Add in the closest Starbucks to TD Ameritrade Park and one of Omaha’s premier hotels, the Omaha Marriott Downtown at The Capitol District, and the area is a hot spot for CWS fans of all ages.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.