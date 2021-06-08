Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Capitol riot suspect blames 'pack of lies,' seeks release

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
An Iowa man pictured prominently with a QAnon shirt ahead of a crowd of insurgents inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is asking a judge to release him from jail saying “he feels deceived, recognizing that he bought into a pack of lies.”
Capitol riot
Posted at 9:12 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 22:12:18-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man pictured prominently with a QAnon shirt ahead of a crowd of insurgents inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is asking a judge to release him from jail saying “he feels deceived, recognizing that he bought into a pack of lies.”

Douglas Jensen, in a document filed by his attorney Monday, says he believed he was a “true patriot” for going to Washington at the urging of Donald Trump. He said his intention was to only observe and that he believes now that he was a victim of numerous conspiracy theories fed to him over the internet.

Jensen is scheduled to appear at an arraignment Tuesday before a federal judge in Washington. Court documents indicate he may be attempting to make a plea deal.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018