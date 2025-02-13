Car crash at troubled intersection leaves neighbors wanting change

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — These are the pictures of the aftermath of last Thursday's car crash at 204th and Fort. Siva Baskaran's black BMW was rear ended as he was trying to turn into his neighborhood.

"I was shocked. I was really shocked," said Baskaran.

He's now left without a car and has head and shoulder injuries that's left him out of work for days. He said he knew this intersection has been dangerous even before his crash.

"It's been a really troublesome time for us and we need to get through this," he said.

Neighbors like Eric Benson still have concerns because starting next year, his kids will have to travel across the intersection to get to school.

"We argued against changing schools in this neighborhood because of that intersection. At this point, that's obviously not going to happen," said Benson.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in 2024, there were six crashes. That's one more than in 2023.

Benson said he's not surprised another crash has happened at that intersection. The Douglas County Engineer's Office is currently conducting a study that would determine areas of improvements like adding traffic signals and turn lanes.

"It raises a concern. It raises an alarming situation that we need to bring some control over that intersection," said Baskaran.

Neighbors said they want change like adding a stop light and turn lanes at this intersection.

The county says that study is expected to be completed by next week.

