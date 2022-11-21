Car wash hosts grand opening; partners with Wounded Warriors Family Support to donate vehicle to a veteran

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local car wash celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a contest that offered participants a chance at a free lifetime membership — but this contest had another special twist.

Russell Speeder's Car Wash hosted the event at its new location on North 90th street. Contestants were challenged to keep their hand touching a truck and whoever kept their hand on the longest would win. The truck was a part of a special partnership with Wounded Warriors Family Support and will be reconfigured and donated to a wounded veteran here in Omaha who needs a vehicle.

"It's bringing some normalcy into their lives and getting them out of their houses. They could be stuck in their houses if they don't have this car which can be really isolating and lonely. Being able to give them this car and letting them get back out into the world in a way that they might not have been able to before is not only a huge impact on the vets but their families as well," said Julia Bailey with Wounded Warriors Family Support.

While the vehicle wasn't donated Sunday, Wounded Warriors Family Support says it will be heading to an Omaha family soon.

