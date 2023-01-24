Carrie Jones appears in court on charges related to Laurel quadruple homicide

LAUREL, Neb. (KMTV) — A woman charged in connection to a quadruple murder in Laurel was in court on Monday.

Forty-three-year-old Carrie Jones appeared in Cedar County to set a date for her preliminary hearing. That hearing will be on February 15.

She's charged with homicide, tampering with evidence and accessory to a felony.

The affidavit in the case will stay sealed because it's believed details would not give Jones a fair trial.

Her husband, Jason Jones, was arrested in August and charged with four counts of murder and two counts of arson. His next hearing is set for February 27.

