Carson Group dedicates new office building in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Carson Group dedicated its new office building in West Omaha.

The Carson Group CEO and Founder Ron Carson says that he started the company while he was a student at the University of Nebraska years ago and this development is an exciting step forward.

"This really symbolizes bringing all of our internal stakeholders in the metro, you know — Omaha, Council Bluffs, Lincoln, Fremont-area,” said Carson. "I feel like it's been since 1983, since the company really started, and we're really just getting started now. I feel like in the first pitch of the first inning."

The company first broke ground on the project back in 2019.

The 120,000 square-foot tower is located just southwest of 144th and West Dodge.

