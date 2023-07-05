Carter Lake Police Department searching for missing 71-year-old man

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — The Carter Lake Police Department is searching for a missing 71-year-old man.

Here's what we know from police:

Alexander Sanabria was last seen leaving the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake on June 29 around 10:45 p.m.

He is 5 feet 8 inches with brown eyes and black hair.

Sanabria's car is described as a 2004 black Toyota Avalon with Nebraska license plate number VEL859.

His family is concerned because he left his phone at home and has been showing signs of Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

If you have any information, please contact the Carter Lake Police Department at 712-347-5920.

