Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Carter Lake Police looking for man missing since Aug. 9

Missing Person
Carter Lake Police Department
Missing Person
Posted at 2:15 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 15:15:38-04

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — The Carter Lake Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating a person last seen on August 9, 2023 in Carter Lake.

The individual's name is Mark. He has a full beard and is known to travel between Carter Lake and downtown Omaha, according to a press release.

If you have any information about Mark, contact the police at (712) 347-5920.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018