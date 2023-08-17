Carter Lake Police looking for man missing since Aug. 9

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (KMTV) — The Carter Lake Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating a person last seen on August 9, 2023 in Carter Lake.

The individual's name is Mark. He has a full beard and is known to travel between Carter Lake and downtown Omaha, according to a press release.

If you have any information about Mark, contact the police at (712) 347-5920.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.