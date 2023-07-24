Cass County Sheriff, NSP investigating fatal morning crash involving 2 vehicles

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a Monday morning crash that killed one person.

Here's what we know from police:

At approximately 6:23 a.m., deputies, along with Murray Fire & Rescue and Nebraska State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 75 south of Rock Bluff Road.

Deputies state that a white Chevy Silverado pickup being driven by a 46-year-old man from Nebraska City was traveling northbound on Highway 75 when the vehicle collided with a black Mercury Topaz that was traveling southbound.

The driver and passenger of the Silverado were able to walk away from the collision without serious injuries, according to authorities.

The lone occupant and driver of the Topaz was pronounced deceased at the scene by the medical personnel.

Preliminary reports from witnesses indicated the Topaz was driving erratically before the collision.

Emergency Responders did not find identification on the person of the deceased driver of the Topaz, so deputies took extra measures to positively identify the driver. The next of kin were then notified.

Both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Highway 75 was closed to through traffic for several hours while emergency responders worked in the area and conducted their initial investigation.

The local State of Nebraska Department of Roads Office added assistance to help safely re-route traffic during the temporary road closure.

The accident is still under investigation, and deputies partnered with the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct a full reconstruction investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office would like to remind motorists to drive safely and be aware of their surroundings, especially with the ongoing construction through the Highway 75 corridor.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.