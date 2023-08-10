Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted child abduction

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted child abduction that occurred near Eagle Public Pool.

Here's what we know:

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., a 9-year-old female was walking on a park trail west of the Eagle Public Pool. As the child approached the dirt/gravel cul-de-sac public pool parking area off of Applewood Drive, she observed what she described as a "smaller vehicle that was brown in color and rusted".

Authorities say a man the child did not know or recognize asked her if she would come with him to look for his dog. The man also told her he would take her to get a drink before they looked for his dog. Fortunately, the child recognized the dangerous situation and ran away.

The child described the suspect as an older Caucasian male (likely at least 40 years of age and probably even older), with a bald head, and no visible facial hair, said the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect vehicle may be brown, gold, tan, or very dirty. At this time it is unknown when the suspect traveled to and from the area of the incident. It is also unknown what route the suspect vehicle traveled to and from the reported incident.

Anyone with possible information should contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone number (402-296-9370) immediately.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking citizens and businesses in the area who have surveillance cameras to check their video footage between 5:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

If you have video or pictures that appear to be suspicious or match the description of the suspect and/or suspect vehicle, please contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line (402-296-9370) immediately to make arrangements to share the video with investigators. Reference the case number CS23080330 to help our dispatchers streamline your report.

