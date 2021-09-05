Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 72-year-old Plattsmouth man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This afternoon the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) shared information about a 72-year-old man believed to be missing out of Plattsmouth.

The CCSO said John Zarkowski was last seen on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and he may have departed his residence early Saturday — possibly without his shoes, phone or wallet.

Searches for Zarkowski are ongoing and have been broadened as of Sunday.

He is described as:

72 years of age,

A white male

6'2

230 lbs

Having gray hair

Blue eyes

The CCSO believes Zarkowski is driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with Nebraska plate number 20T188.

If seen, contact the CCSO at (402) 296-9370.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.