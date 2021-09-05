Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 72-year-old Plattsmouth man

If seen, contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at (402) 296-9370.
items.[0].image.alt
Cass County Sheriff's Office
If seen, contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at (402) 296-9370.
JOHN ZARKOWSKI.png
Posted at 6:00 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 19:08:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This afternoon the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) shared information about a 72-year-old man believed to be missing out of Plattsmouth.

The CCSO said John Zarkowski was last seen on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and he may have departed his residence early Saturday — possibly without his shoes, phone or wallet.

Searches for Zarkowski are ongoing and have been broadened as of Sunday.

He is described as:

  • 72 years of age,
  • A white male
  • 6'2
  • 230 lbs
  • Having gray hair
  • Blue eyes

The CCSO believes Zarkowski is driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with Nebraska plate number 20T188.

If seen, contact the CCSO at (402) 296-9370.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018