Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 72-year-old Plattsmouth man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This afternoon the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) shared information about a 72-year-old man believed to be missing out of Plattsmouth.
The CCSO said John Zarkowski was last seen on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and he may have departed his residence early Saturday — possibly without his shoes, phone or wallet.
Searches for Zarkowski are ongoing and have been broadened as of Sunday.
He is described as:
- 72 years of age,
- A white male
- 6'2
- 230 lbs
- Having gray hair
- Blue eyes
The CCSO believes Zarkowski is driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with Nebraska plate number 20T188.
If seen, contact the CCSO at (402) 296-9370.
