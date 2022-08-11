Watch Now
Cat found in Bellevue with heatstroke has been adopted

The Nebraska Humane Society is issuing another warning about how dangerous heat can be for your pets.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society issued a warning earlier this week about the dangers of heat for animals. In July, a cat named Joey was brought to them with heatstroke. He likely suffered neurological damage due to his prolonged heat exposure.

On Thursday, there was some good news when the humane society announced that Joey has been adopted.

