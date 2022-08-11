Cat found in Bellevue with heatstroke has been adopted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society issued a warning earlier this week about the dangers of heat for animals. In July, a cat named Joey was brought to them with heatstroke. He likely suffered neurological damage due to his prolonged heat exposure.

On Thursday, there was some good news when the humane society announced that Joey has been adopted.

We're happy to announce that Joey has been adopted! We got to spend some time with him yesterday and he's a very sweet boy - we know he's going to love his new home. Congrats buddy! ❤️ https://t.co/000vvOjWKS pic.twitter.com/eOsJUPYKJT — Nebraska Humane Cats (@NHSCats) August 11, 2022

