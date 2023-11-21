Catholic Charities assembles Thanksgiving dinner kits

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 340 families in our area will have a full Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the efforts of Catholic Charities.

The big assembly day was Monday at St. Juan Diego Church in South Omaha with kits completed with a turkey and all the fixings.

Families signed up in advance for non-holiday food assistance and gratitude is always given in return.

"The families are very grateful when they receive the food. They're trying to make ends meet, between heating bills, electric bills, medical bills,” said Dave Vankat, chief community engagement officer for Catholic Charities. “And so when they are able to receive the food to have a Thanksgiving meal, that helps them out tremendously."

Volunteers from UNO, Knights of Columbus, and Saint Columbkille assembled the kits.

It's the 19th year Catholic Charities has done this part of its Emergency and Supportive Food Services Program.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.